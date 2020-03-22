Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Beatty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Michelle Beatty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Michelle Beatty Obituary
CATHERINE MICHELLE BEATTY Marion Catherine Michelle Beatty, 53 of Marion, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Crestview Care Center. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be observed. A private visitation for family and friends will be held at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Catherine was born on March 21, 1966, in Sioux City, Iowa, in the care of the Florence Crittendon Center. She was adopted by her loving parents, James and Betty Beatty, and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Confronted with special needs from birth, Cathy moved through life with expectations that would not accept the limitations. She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Kirkwood Community College certification programs. She worked in office services and as a CNA before disabilities forced changes in her life. Cathy enjoyed vacation trips to national parks with family and camping with friends. She had a special place in her heart for her buddy, "Midnight," that she rescued as a pup and kept close until he passed away. She is survived by her parents, James and Betty Beatty of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a brother, Patrick (Lorri) Beatty of Brooklyn, Iowa; niece, Samantha Beatty of Brooklyn, Iowa; a nephew, Ian Beatty of Des Moines, Iowa; her special aunt, Irene, who always made her smile; uncle, Jim, with his handy help; many loving cousins; and a special furry "kid," her cat, Jade. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and uncle, Duane Junge. The family wishes to extend a thank-you to the staff at Crestview Care Center and Mercy Hospice for their tender and loving care given to Cathy. Memorials may be sent to the Spina Bifida Association Iowa Chapter or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -