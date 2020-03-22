|
|
CATHERINE MICHELLE BEATTY Marion Catherine Michelle Beatty, 53 of Marion, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Crestview Care Center. Per her wishes, cremation rites will be observed. A private visitation for family and friends will be held at a later date. Entrusted with the arrangements is Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Catherine was born on March 21, 1966, in Sioux City, Iowa, in the care of the Florence Crittendon Center. She was adopted by her loving parents, James and Betty Beatty, and raised in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Confronted with special needs from birth, Cathy moved through life with expectations that would not accept the limitations. She graduated from Jefferson High School and attended Kirkwood Community College certification programs. She worked in office services and as a CNA before disabilities forced changes in her life. Cathy enjoyed vacation trips to national parks with family and camping with friends. She had a special place in her heart for her buddy, "Midnight," that she rescued as a pup and kept close until he passed away. She is survived by her parents, James and Betty Beatty of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a brother, Patrick (Lorri) Beatty of Brooklyn, Iowa; niece, Samantha Beatty of Brooklyn, Iowa; a nephew, Ian Beatty of Des Moines, Iowa; her special aunt, Irene, who always made her smile; uncle, Jim, with his handy help; many loving cousins; and a special furry "kid," her cat, Jade. She was preceded in death by her grandparents and uncle, Duane Junge. The family wishes to extend a thank-you to the staff at Crestview Care Center and Mercy Hospice for their tender and loving care given to Cathy. Memorials may be sent to the Spina Bifida Association Iowa Chapter or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020