CATHERINE ROSE FAHEY Winfield, Ill. Catherine Rose Fahey, 96, died Dec. 21, 2019, in Winfield, Ill. She was born Dec. 2, 1923, in Des Moines, and she resided in Cedar Rapids with her family before they moved to Illinois in 1929. Catherine enjoyed a 34-year career at Time Magazine in Chicago, prior to her retirement in 1987. She was an avid genealogist and was co-author of an article published in the New England Historic and Genealogical Register. Catherine is predeceased by her mother, Laura C. Fahey, nee Lindquist; her late father, John William Fahey; her late sisters, Miriam A. Rudd and Winifred M. Pelley; and her late nieces, Cathy J. Miland, Susan A. Buchanan and Laurie C. Cohn. She is survived by her nephew, Wayne D. Rudd; nieces, Gloria L. (Mark) Kaufman and Terry L. Woods; and 10 great-nephews and great-nieces. Private services and burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
