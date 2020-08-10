1/1
Catherine Rose Fahey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CATHERINE ROSE FAHEY Winfield, Ill. Catherine Rose Fahey, 96, died Dec. 21, 2019, in Winfield, Ill. She was born Dec. 2, 1923, in Des Moines, and she resided in Cedar Rapids with her family before they moved to Illinois in 1929. Catherine enjoyed a 34-year career at Time Magazine in Chicago, prior to her retirement in 1987. She was an avid genealogist and was co-author of an article published in the New England Historic and Genealogical Register. Catherine is predeceased by her mother, Laura C. Fahey, nee Lindquist; her late father, John William Fahey; her late sisters, Miriam A. Rudd and Winifred M. Pelley; and her late nieces, Cathy J. Miland, Susan A. Buchanan and Laurie C. Cohn. She is survived by her nephew, Wayne D. Rudd; nieces, Gloria L. (Mark) Kaufman and Terry L. Woods; and 10 great-nephews and great-nieces. Private services and burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved