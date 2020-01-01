|
CATHERINE LUCILLE STROLENY Swisher Catherine Lucille Stroleny, 98, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Swisher, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. Celebration of Life services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will be in Anderson Cemetery in Swisher. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until service time Friday at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. Catherine was born Nov. 22, 1921, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Hillmer) Smejkal. She was united in marriage to Frank Stroleny on Nov. 10, 1941, in Missouri. Catherine worked at Armstrong's for over 25 years. She loved fishing in Canada, mushrooming, traveling, having an occasional Old Style beer and, most of all, spending time with her family. Catherine is survived by her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank, who died in 1996; and her brothers, Leo, Leonard, Frank, Richard and Lumir Smejkal. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 1, 2020