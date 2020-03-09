|
CATHI MARIE HAVERMANN Cedar Rapids Cathi Marie Havermann, 44, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids, with the rosary to follow at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 2:30 p.m. with visitation to begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Burial: Linwood Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Cathi was born May 29, 1975, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Leonard Chmelicek and Bette Huntington. She graduated from Regis High School in 1993 and received her FSHN degree at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. On Sept. 19, 1998, Cathi was united in marriage to Craig Havermann in Cedar Rapids. She worked at Diamond V/Cargill as a Q.A. manager. Cathi was a member of Immaculate Conception Church. Cathi adored her family. Her love for her children and her husband filled her life. She was passionate about helping others and a dedicated advocate for people with special needs. Cathi worked closely with children affected by autism and dyslexia. She loved watching movies and cooking for her family. Together, they enjoyed everything from Star Wars, Harry Potter, super heroes to Iowa State Cyclones. She will be missed by those who knew and loved her. Survivors include her husband, Craig Havermann; children, Megan and Luke Havermann, all of Cedar Rapids; parents, Leonard Chmelicek of Ely, Iowa, and Bette Huntington of Cedar Rapids; sister, Brenda Ann Holub, and her daughter, Kaylee of Cedar Rapids; father- and mother-in-law, Swede (Judy) Havermann of Carroll, Iowa; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Brian (Martha) Havermann, and their children, Chloe and Mitch, Mark (Sheryl) Havermann, and their children, Aleigha, Kielynn and Brielle, Brent (Deb) Havermann, and their children, Haley, Grant and Sofia, Brenda (Brent) Peatrowsky and their children, Morgan and Josie, Todd (Sara) Havermann, and their children, Wyatt and Jace; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leonard and Lucy Chmelicek and Lyle and Irene Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Cathi at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020