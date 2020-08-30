CATHLEEN "CATHY" A. GORMAN Cedar Rapids Cathleen "Cathy" A. Gorman, 75, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, following a long illness. Cathy was born Oct. 18, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the oldest child of Lyle and Lilian (Musker) Stevens. Cathy grew up in Cedar Rapids and attended Jefferson High School and then the University of Iowa. She worked for many years at Iowa Manufacturing Co. in Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her son, Joseph W. (Mitsue) Gorman of Springville, Iowa; four grandchildren, Shannon Gorman of Norfolk, Va., Patrick Gorman of Colorado Springs, Colo., Reagan Gorman of Springville, Iowa, and Margaret Gorman of Springville, Iowa; and her brother, Charles (Sharon) Stevens of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents. A private memorial service will be held by the family.



