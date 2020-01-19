Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Harper Obituary
CATHY HARPER Cedar Rapids Cathy Estella Kubite Harper, 65, passed away Jan. 15, 2020. She was born Feb. 23, 1954, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, to Robert Kubite and Ruth Juhl. She attended school in Cedar Rapids, graduating from Jefferson High School. Cathy worked at both UnityPoint-St. Luke's and Mercy hospitals in the lab. She leaves behind her mother, Ruth Juhl (Arnie); son, Kyle Kubite (Amy Pernidea); granddaughters, Keely and Alivia; sisters, Kimberly Suber of Cedar Rapids and Connie (Ken) Hron of Nebraska; brothers, William Kubite of Cedar Rapids and Mike Juhl of Michigan; three nieces, three nephews, four great-nieces and three great-nephews, two aunts/uncles, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Harper; her father, Robert Kubite (wife Olive); her brother, Dr. Jeff Juhl; grandparents, two aunts and eight uncles. At this time there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 16, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 1735 11th St. NW. Memorials may be directed to her son, Kyle Kubite, 1526 10th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -