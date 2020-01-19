|
CATHY HARPER Cedar Rapids Cathy Estella Kubite Harper, 65, passed away Jan. 15, 2020. She was born Feb. 23, 1954, in Belle Plaine, Iowa, to Robert Kubite and Ruth Juhl. She attended school in Cedar Rapids, graduating from Jefferson High School. Cathy worked at both UnityPoint-St. Luke's and Mercy hospitals in the lab. She leaves behind her mother, Ruth Juhl (Arnie); son, Kyle Kubite (Amy Pernidea); granddaughters, Keely and Alivia; sisters, Kimberly Suber of Cedar Rapids and Connie (Ken) Hron of Nebraska; brothers, William Kubite of Cedar Rapids and Mike Juhl of Michigan; three nieces, three nephews, four great-nieces and three great-nephews, two aunts/uncles, cousins, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Harper; her father, Robert Kubite (wife Olive); her brother, Dr. Jeff Juhl; grandparents, two aunts and eight uncles. At this time there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb. 16, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 1735 11th St. NW. Memorials may be directed to her son, Kyle Kubite, 1526 10th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52404.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020