Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Oak Hill Cemetery
Cathy Van Nevel


1957 - 2020
Cathy Van Nevel Obituary
CATHY VAN NEVEL Belle Plaine Cathy Van Nevel, 63, of Belle Plaine, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Keystone Care Center, following a long illness. Cathy was born Feb. 4, 1957, to Tom and Donna (Looney) Kelley in Burlington, Iowa. She graduated from Marion High School in 1976. She married Bill Van Nevel Nov. 18, 1988. Cathy and Bill loved to travel, especially going on cruises. She enjoyed spending time with family, camping, roller skating, shopping and caring for her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Bill Van Nevel of Belle Plaine; sister, Debbie (Mike) Whitson of Cedar Rapids; brother, Charles Kelley of Cedar Rapids; children, Jason (Stephanie) Van Nevel of Iowa City, Jenny (Jaime Gutierrez) Perez of Marion, Stacey (Brett Feuerhelm) Van Nevel of Van Horne, Jeff Van Nevel of Belle Plaine and Donna (Dan) Sun of Cedar Rapids; and grandchildren, Cheyanna, Breanna, Savanna, Elysia, Mia, Allie, Kaylee, Cameron, Ashlyn, Adrian and Oliver. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, David and Marjorie Looney, Bruce and Iva Kelley; parents, Tom and Donna Kelley; mother-in-law, Marcella Van Nevel and three granddaughters, Selena, Bella and Aria. A private family graveside service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, HDSA.org. Online condolences can be sent to the family at neuhausfuneralservice.com. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2020
