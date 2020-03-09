|
CAYROL "JOYCE" WESTPFAHL Hiawatha Cayrol "Joyce" Westpfahl, 86, of Hiawatha, Iowa, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, following complications of a stroke, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha. There will be no visitation held. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with the Rev. Philip Thompson officiating. Committal services will follow at God's Acres Cemetery, Clermont, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Joyce was born Dec. 7, 1933, West Union, Iowa, one of nine children to George and Matilda (Schmelzer) Pape. She was a 1951 graduate of West Union High School. On June 27, 1953, Joyce was united in marriage to Elbert "Bert" Westpfahl. Joyce worked for Collins Radio for 35 years, retiring in 1988. She was a charter member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Joyce enjoyed gardening and loved spending time at her family farm. She also was an avid collector of cardinals and a passionate dog lover. Joyce's smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed. Joyce is survived and lovingly remembered by her daughter, Kathy (Marc) Ferguson of Marion; son, Tom (Kathy) Westpfahl of Waukesha, Wis.; one grandson, Jason Westpfahl of Marion; one great-grandson, Gage Westpfahl of Central City, Iowa; three sisters, Glady Peters of Elgin, Iowa, Nancy Heller and Chris (Lyle Meisner) Wander-Meisner, both of Clermont; one brother, Mick (Judy) Pape of Tallahassee, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of nearly 65 years, Bert Westpfahl; one sister, Ann Blockhus; three brothers, George at infancy, Zeb and John Pape; one niece and goddaughter, Ilene Rosauer; and many beloved in-laws. Memorials in Joyce's memory may be directed to the family. The family would like to sincerely thank both Tamra Albright with Pinicon Place, Anamosa and Jennifer Gronewold with Hiawatha Care Center, Hiawatha for the care and compassion they each gave to Joyce. Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 9, 2020