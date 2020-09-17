1/1
Cecil Edward Roberts
1926 - 2020
CECIL EDWARD ROBERTS Belle Plaine Cecil Edward Roberts, 94, of Belle Plaine, Iowa, passed away Sept. 15, 2020, at Compass Memorial Healthcare, Marengo, Iowa. Cecil was born Jan. 10, 1926, to John and Pearl (Aikens) Roberts in Williamsburg, Iowa. He graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in 1944. Following school, Cecil was drafted into the U.S. Navy during World War II. Upon returning home in 1946, he worked many odd jobs until starting his own Amoco Oil business in 1957, delivering fuel. He also drove a bus for HLV Community School for 30 years until retirement in 1983. On May 4th 1948, Cecil married Maxine "Maggie" G. Roth at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Brooklyn, Iowa. The couple made Hartwick their home for many years and spent a short time in Victor before settling in Belle Plaine in 1994. Cecil is survived by his children, Julie (Bob) Breja of Belle Plaine and Jeanne (Ed) Langhurst of Marion; daughter-in-law, Sandy Roberts of Brooklyn; honorary daughter, Jeani (John) Brandt of Luzerne; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maggie Roberts; son, Terry Roberts; sisters, Ora Roberts and Anne Baetsle; and brothers, John, Richard, Harry and Bert Roberts. Cecil's family would like thank Essence of Life Hospice and Compass Memorial Heathcare for the compassionate care. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Belle Plaine, with Father Dennis Conway officiating. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Brooklyn. Visitation is 9 to 10:30 a.m. before the service at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service. Memorials may be directed to the family or the Belle Plaine Ambulance. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Please be mindful of everyone's safety, respect social distancing and wear masks when appropriate.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Hrabak Funeral Home
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
1 entry
September 17, 2020
Thank you for your service to this great country
REST IN PEACE


A VIETNAM VETERAN
Hiawatha Iowa
