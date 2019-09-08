|
CECIL ROY ANDERSON Marion Cecil Roy Anderson, 91, of Marion, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha, Iowa, of B-cell Lymphoma. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church conducted by Father David O'Connor. Inurnment will be in Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City at a later date. Cecil was born March 22, 1928, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Henry and Bessie (Kershner) Anderson. He graduated from Central City High School in 1946. Cecil was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served during World War II. At St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion, he was united in marriage to Jean Crowley. Cecil ran a route as a milkman for Hometown Dairy in Iowa City and later worked in its office. He also worked at Iowa Manufacturing (now Terex) and at FMC (Linkbelt-Speeder), each for 10 years. Cecil loved spending time with his family and enjoyed get-togethers with former co-workers. He was an avid flower and vegetable gardener. He enjoyed riding his bike on the Cedar Valley Nature Trail and on the Sac and Fox Nature trail, and bowled for 65 years. Cecil was known for his great sense of humor. He is survived by his wife, Jean Anderson; children, Kathleen Anderson, Cheri (Rick) Frame, James (Lucinda) Anderson, Donna (Steve) Miller and Mary (Paul) Feller; grandchildren, Leigh Anne (Steve) Kohls, Ryan (Tammi) Frame, Kyle (Nell) Frame, Kara (Travis) Schulte, Kally Frame, Angie (Russell) Garton, Quinn Anderson, Amy (Jake) Kimmell, Austin Feller, Reid Miller and Morgan Miller (Andy Slattery); and 18 great-grandchildren. He also is survived by many special nieces and nephews. Cecil was preceded in death by his parents; and eight siblings, Mary Cejka, John Anderson, Pearl Brown, Henry Anderson, Ruby Pillard, Edward Anderson, Raymond Anderson and Joyce Hauser. Memorials in Cecil's memory may be directed to the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Cedar Valley Nature Trail or a . As Cecil always ended a visit with "Cheerio." Please share a memory of Cecil at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019