CECIL DEAN SHETTLER Wellman Cecil Dean Shettler was born Aug. 7, 1935, near Wellman, Iowa, the son of Earl and Mary Elda (Slaubaugh) Shettler. He graduated from Wellman High School in 1955. Cecil has lived in the Wellman community his entire life. He worked for many years at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in housekeeping. On May 26, 1990, Cecil was united in marriage to Elda Stutzman in Milford, Neb. He was a member of the Wellman Mennonite Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and high school athletics. Cecil died Sunday, May 5, 2019, at the McCreedy Home in Washington at the age of 83 years. Cecil is survived by a brother, Kermith (Sharon) Shettler of Sigourney; two sisters, Mary Shettler of Wellman and Rachel (Craig) Koehler of Washington; three sisters-in-law, Mary K. Shettler of Columbus Junction, Sandra Shettler of South English and Rose Shettler of Cold Water, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Elda; a sister, Ruth Ann Shettler; and four brothers, Donald, Carl, Fred and Gary. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at the Wellman Mennonite Church with Pastor Nathan Ramer officiating. Burial will be in the Wellman Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A memorial fund has been established for Wellman Mennonite Church and Washington County Hospice. Published in The Gazette on May 7, 2019