CECILIA M. (SCHUTTE) BURCH Iowa City Cecilia M. (Schutte) Burch, 87, of Iowa City, formerly of Coralville and Crawfordsville, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Fort Madison. For a more complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 2, 2019