Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Burch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia Burch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecilia Burch Obituary
CECILIA M. (SCHUTTE) BURCH Iowa City Cecilia M. (Schutte) Burch, 87, of Iowa City, formerly of Coralville and Crawfordsville, died Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 5, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Fort Madison. For a more complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now