CHAD A. KEEP Lone Tree Chad A. Keep, 38, lifetime resident of the Lone Tree area, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. Chad Alan Keep was born July 26, 1981, in Iowa City, the son of Alan L. and Phyllis Cariens Keep. He attended school in Lone Tree, graduating with the Class of 1999. For a number of years, Chad worked for Nauman Sod Farm. Then he began his career with C&R Pork Farms. He thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated working in the pork production business, even raising his own pigs at home! Chad was the big hearted, always willing to help type of man who enjoyed the Chicago Bears, throwing axes, hanging with his friends, and most of all, loving his kids and family! His family includes his wife, Ashley; their children, Trent, Draven and Shayanne; his parents, Alan and Phyllis Keep; sister, Becky Keep; grandparents, Bobby and Elsie Keep; Ashley's parents, Doug and Sheila Doyle; sisters-in-law, Margue and Victoria Johnson; and nieces and nephews, Shelby, Tyler, Loftin, Airenna, Alysa, Dayton and Camden. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Grant and Florence Cariens. Celebration of Chad's life service will be held at a later date to be announced. To share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019