CHAD ALLEN LLOYD Cedar Rapids Chad Allen Lloyd of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed unexpectedly on May 6, 2020, at the age of 52. Chad was preceded in death by parents, Ardis and William Schindler. He is survived by ex-wife and friend, Cindy Lloyd-Hanson; children, Austin Lloyd, Cody Lloyd, Brittany Lloyd and Ashten Lloyd-Rodriguez; sisters, Trudy Ganzevoort and Dawn Cart; brother, Keith Provin; and ex-girlfriend and friend, Dorinda Rodriguez. Chad was born July 31, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, to Adris Schindler. He attended Kennedy High School, where he was active in football. He went on to pursue his dreams in carpentry, where he later owned and operated his own business in framing and building homes. He was a loving father who enjoyed teaching and spending time with his children. Chad was a social and active individual who enjoyed traveling on his Harley and making his unique visions and ideas a reality through creativity. His family and friends will always remember him as a happy, upbeat man who loved to make everyone around him laugh and smile. There are no services being held at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date, to be determined.
Published in The Gazette on May 21, 2020