CHAD LUTTER Marion Chad Lutter, 45, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at the church on Wednesday, conducted by Father David O'Connor. Burial will take place in Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Chad was born on April 13, 1974, in Sibley, Iowa. He was the son of Dave and Barb (Kolbeck) Lutter. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School and the University of Northern Iowa with a degree in accounting. Chad was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. On Feb. 2, 2002, in Rochester, Minn., Chad was united in marriage to Deanna Johnson. He was a stay-at-home dad who was happiest when he was with his girls and wife. Chad coached softball, soccer and basketball; he enjoyed life. He was a devoted father and husband. Hailey and Lauren loved their dad so much – he will be forever loved! He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Deanna Lutter of Marion; daughters, Hailey (10) and Lauren (7) both at home; parents, Dave and Barb Lutter of Robins; brother, Andrew (Amanda) Lutter of Palo and their children, Katie, Myles and Dalton; father- and mother-in-law, Dean and Carol Johnson of Rochester, Minn.; and brothers-in-law, Matthew, Patrick and Jeffrey Johnson and their families. He also is survived by many friends and extended relatives. Please share a memory of Chad at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 22, 2019