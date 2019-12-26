|
|
CHAD ALLEN MONNAHAN Marion Chad Allen Monnahan, 44, of Marion, formerly of Oelwein, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his home. Visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Chad was born Sept. 9, 1975, in Iowa City, the son of William and Sharon (Miller) Monnahan. He attended Oelwein Community School. Chad was employed as a welder at CR Conveying Inc. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, camping and woodworking. He was a great cook. Chad loved to cook for family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him so dearly. Chad is survived by his children, Devon Monnahan of Fredericksburg, Brandon Monnahan of Hawkeye and London Monnahan of Waterloo; his mother, Sharon Monnahan of Black River Falls, Wis.; his siblings, Shawn Monnahan (Sheryl Winistorfer) of Cedar Rapids, Kari Monnahan (Rick Wilson) of Sparta, Wis., and Erika Monnahan of Tomah, Wis.; his grandmother, Bernice Miller of Arlington; his significant other, Brandi Siddons of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; and many loving extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, William Monnahan; and grandparents, Bruce Monnahan, Verna Monnahan and Joseph A. Miller. Memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019