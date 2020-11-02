CHAR LES FERN KLOUDA Cedar Rapids Char Les Fern Klouda, 99, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020, at Cottage Grove Health Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Char Les was born Dec. 17, 1920, and raised on a farm in rural Woodbine, Iowa. She was the third child born to Charles and Anna (Ganzhorn) Mullenix. Two older children, a son and a daughter, did not survive childhood. After graduating from Woodbine High School, Char Les attended Iowa State College, majoring in home economics, and met her future husband, Edwin. They were married June 22, 1941, in Woodbine, Iowa, and made their home in the Cedar Rapids area. Char Les was active in the family businesses, New Era Industries and MSI Mold Builders, a plastic injection mold manufacturing company. She also participated in the El Kahir Shrine Women's Auxiliary when Ed was Potentate and supported him in all his activities, and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Malta Chapter. Char Les was a dedicated and involved mother, and she was a true hostess, always ready to welcome friends and family in her home. For more than 20 years, Char Les and Ed enjoyed spending winters in Hawaii and making new friends from around the world. They built their orchid collection to more than 200 varieties during their trips to Hawaii, on a Guatemalan orchid safari, and through relationships with orchid growers across the country. Together, Char Les and Ed also were fond of art that captured what they loved most in nature. They enjoyed befriending artists and building their collection of drawings, paintings and sculptures. Char Les was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids for more than 70 years. For the past 13 years, Char Les was part of the Cottage Grove Place community in Cedar Rapids, where she enjoyed playing bridge and attending the "4:30 Club." Char Les provided the memorial fountain in the courtyard and beautiful weekly floral bouquets in the lobby. The family would like to thank Unity Point Hospice and the entire staff at Cottage Grove Place for her excellent, personal care. Char Les will be greatly missed by her children, Dr. Gary Klouda and wife Carol of Medford, Ore., Linda Kay Klouda of San Francisco, Roger Klouda and wife Dr. Gayle of Iowa City, Marla Wessel and husband Jeff of Cedar Rapids and Marlene Huston and husband Tom of Winona, Minn.; six grandchildren, Anna (Klouda) Loomis and husband Geoff, Peter Klouda and wife Brooke, Justin Wessel and wife Stefani, Jacob Wessel and wife Kellia, Kim (Klouda) Watkins and husband Crick, and Kyle Klouda and wife Johanna; thirteen great-grandchildren: Brynli, Cooper and Addison Loomis, Caden Klouda, Skyler, Jenner and Scarlett Wessel, Jace and Luke Wessel, Ellory, Lorelei and Graeme Watkins, and James Klouda; a dear cousin, Liz Leonard and husband Ron of Galena, Ill.; and one grand-dog, Josey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin F. Klouda, in 2010. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Jim Langley as officiant. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may call at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into a visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to UnityPoint Hospice, the Shriners Hospital for Children
or the Kirkwood Community Edwin F. Klouda Endowed Scholarship fund. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries. www.kirkwood.edu/foundation/givenow
www.unitypoint.org and Specify Hospice www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org