|
|
CHARLENE "CHAR" DECK Marion Charlene "Char" Deck, 73, passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Marion, Iowa. Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Visitation will follow the service until 8 p.m. Char is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gene Deck; children, Wanda Reyhons of North Liberty, Iowa, and Mike (Summer) Deck of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Taylor and Travis Reyhons; brother, Curtis Steele of Waukon, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Lyla Steele of Decorah, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Walter, Robert and Betty. Char was born March 26, 1946, in Decorah, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond and Gertrude (Ramsey) Steele. On April 23, 1965, she married Eugene F. Deck in Caledonia, Minn. During her career, Char worked at Rockwell-Collins and Huk Printing, retiring in 2008. Char was loved by all who knew her. Memorials in Char's memory may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Char at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019