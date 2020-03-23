Home

CHARLENE "CHARLIE" HAMLING Marion Charlene "Charlie" Hamling, 89, of Marion, Iowa, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Rock Ridge Residential Care in Shellsburg, Iowa. A private family service will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements. Charlene was born June 2, 1930, in State Center, Iowa, the daughter of William and Charlotte Ellis. She graduated from Des Moines North High School in 1948. Charlene was united in marriage to James Hamling on March 31, 1950, in Des Moines. She devoted her life to caring for her family. Charlene hosted weekly social meetings in her home for the church ladies. She loved sewing and tending to her flower garden. Survivors include her children, Pat (Robert) Smith of Marion, Sharon Vogt of Atkins, Iowa, and Bob (Cindy) Hamling of Ottumwa, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Trent, Nick, Fonda, Leah, Lindsey, Melissa, Ashley and Brandon; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Charlotte Ellis; husband, James Hamling, in 1988; brother, Wayne Nevins; sister, Dolores Ellis; and son-in-law, Ron Vogt. Please share a memory of Charlene at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 23, 2020
