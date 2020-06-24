Charlene Lowe

CHARLENE MARIE LOWE North English Charlene Marie Lowe died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the English Valley Care Center in North English at the age of 87. She is survived by three children, Vicki (Lyle) Carter of Williamsburg and Steve (Kathy) Lowe and Duane (Teri) Lowe, all of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Chad (Kara) Carter, Katie Carter, Alicia Broadwater, Stephanie Broadwater and Samantha Lowe; and four great-grandchildren, Ava Garcia, Evelyn Carter, Ethan Carter and Jessica Broadwater. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a brother. A private family Celebration of Life memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. A memorial fund has been established for the English Valley Care Center or American Heart Association. Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for services. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 24, 2020.