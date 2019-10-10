Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Charlene Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlene Mitchell


1930 - 2019
Charlene Mitchell Obituary
H. CHARLENE MITCHELL Belle Plaine H. Charlene Mitchell, 89, of Belle Plaine, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, with services starting at 11 a.m. Russ Spading will officiate. Burial will take place at Brooklyn Memorial Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.neuahusfuneralservice.com. Charlene was born April 22, 1930, to Ernest and Alice (Albert) Prichard in Vinton, Iowa. She graduated from Belle Plaine High School. Following school, Char served in the U.S. Army. On Oct. 11, 1957, Char married Cecil Mitchell in Belle Plaine. She worked for Health Care Services in Brooklyn. She had been a resident of Belle Plaine Specialty Care for the last six years. Char enjoyed playing cards, bowling, cross stitching, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and, most of all, spending time with family. She is survived by her sons, Trelys (Peggy) of Belle Plaine, Craig (Cindy) of Collins and Butch (Betsy) of Victor; daughter, Beverly Hollar of Tama; son-in-law, Mark Fisher of Newhall; sister-in-law, Rachel Prichard of Virginia; 16 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Char was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cecil (2003); daughter, Larene Fisher; brothers, Erlys, Brenton, Wendall, Beryl and Trelys; sisters, Arlene and Garvene; and grandchild, Sonya Hollar.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
