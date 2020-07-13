1/1
CHARLENE POTTEBAUM Mechanicsville Charlene Pottebaum, 95, of Mechanicsville, Iowa, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Nursing Home with family at her side. The family will greet friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories in Cedar Rapids. Private family funeral service will be held at the chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. A mask is encouraged due to social distancing guidelines. The funeral service will be live streamed on Wednesday, July 15, at 2 p.m. and may be viewed at: client.tribucast.com/tcid/40054720. Charlene was born March 8, 1925, in El Dorado, Kan., the daughter of Alvin and Marie (Jones) Trevean. She grew up in Georgetown, Wis., adjacent her family's general store. Charlene married Cletus Pottebaum on Oct. 1, 1947, at St. Rose Catholic Church in Cuba City, Wis. Charlene was a homemaker who pridefully committed her life to service to family and friends and the church. Throughout the years, she enjoyed driving to see nature and wildlife, quilting and sewing and all manners of creative handiwork, reading, and playing cards, Skipbo and Scrabble with friends and family. She was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Mechanicsville, Iowa. Charlene will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her beloved grandchildren, Justine Sawyer (Price Wetherill) of Durango, Colo., Christine Sawyer (Michael Callahan) Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Michele Pottebaum Lisbon, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Christina Foister and Samuel Wetherill; a sister, Betty Shambaugh Mechanicsville; and sister-in-laws and many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, George Weber; her husband, Cletus Pottebaum; two children, Bonnie Sawyer and Michael Pottebaum; and a grandson, Jason Pottebaum. The family would like to thank all the staff from Mechanicsville Specialty Care, and Mercy Hospice of Cedar Rapids for their love, support and tender care given to Charlene. In lieu of flowers, Charlene requested memorials be directed to the Mechanicsville Library or Mechanicsville Fire and Ambulance Department. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.cedarmemorial.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 13, 2020.
