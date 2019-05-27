Resources More Obituaries for Charles Holmes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles A. (Chuck) Holmes

CHARLES (CHUCK) A. HOLMES Elkader Charles (Chuck) A. Holmes, 84, of Elkader, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, surrounded by his family. Charles was born in Ames, Iowa, on Sept. 25, 1934, to Robert and Grace (Sowerwine) Holmes. He graduated from Ames High School in 1952. Following high school, Chuck attended Iowa State University. In 1954, Chuck enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving until 1956 as an artillery fire controller in Augsburg, Germany. After service, he attended the University of Iowa where he graduated from the College of Pharmacy in 1960. After practicing pharmacy, he enrolled in the College of Dentistry, graduating in 1968. Charles practiced dentistry from 1969 to 2004, primarily from his North Main Street office in downtown Elkader, Iowa. Chuck was united in marriage to Winnafred Thiessen of Clinton, Iowa, on Aug. 13, 1968, in Downers Grove, Ill. He was a member of both the American and Iowa Dental Associations. He was also past president of the Dubuque Dental District. He served several years on the Central Community Hospital Board. He was also a member of the St. Joseph's parish Church Council. After retirement, Chuck was a Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) volunteer for over a decade. Chuck enjoyed reading, fishing and for 30 years, he looked forward to a round of golf on Wednesday nights with the "regulars." He was a loyal fan for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs. In recent years, Chuck and Winnie enjoyed their winters in the south. Chuck's greatest pleasure was spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Winnafred; children, Mary (Mike) of Sioux City, Beth (Mark) of Cedar Rapids, Andy of Plano, Ill., Jeff of Seattle, Wash., and Cathy (John) of Yorba Linda, Calif.; eleven grandchildren, Grace, Patrick, Thomas, Charlie, John, Rex, Eavan, Madeline, Corey, Kevin and Caitie; and sister-in-law, Gretchen of Savannah, Ga. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Holmes; his in-laws, Stanley and Helen Thiessen; and sister-in-law, Patricia (Thiessen) Millea. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercy One Hospital in Elkader, Iowa, or a . Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, Iowa. There will also be a one-hour visitation before Mass at the church on Wednesday, May 29. Mass of Resurrection will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elkader, Iowa, with the Rev. John Haugen as the celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Elkader. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Elkader, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.