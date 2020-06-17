CHARLES A. "CHUCK" KREEB Coralville Charles A. "Chuck" Kreeb, 92, longtime Coralville resident and area educator, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Parkview Care Center in Wellman. Chuck was born Dec. 16, 1927, in Monticello, the son of Frederick and Mary (Winiaza) Kreeb. Following graduation, he served in the military. Returning from service using the GI Bill, he attended and graduated from Cornell College in Mount Vernon with a degree in music education. He later earned his master's degree in education from the University of Iowa. For many years, he was a counselor at Camp Manito-Wish in Boulder Junction, Wis. Here he met his future bride, Eunice A. Speerschneider, and on Aug. 4, 1962, they were married in Watersmeet, Mich. Mr. Kreeb (as many of his former students knew him) started his teaching career in Muscatine teaching physics at the high school level. He and his family left Muscatine when he accepted a position with the Iowa City Community Schools, beginning at West High but then being the first group of teachers to open Northwest Junior High School. He was here for more than 26 years before his retirement teaching primarily music, but also classes in computers and photography. Chuck was extremely musically gifted. As a member of numerous musical groups in the Iowa City he not only played his instruments but wrote music, including many marching selections still used today. He participated in musicals, and on weekends still found time to teach piano lessons from his home in Coralville. He was a long-time supporter working for the Iowa City Crisis Center and several other local organizations and his church, Trinity Episcopal Church. But near and dear to him was his family. He always was there for any family activities his kids or grandkids were involved with, often creating lifelong memories they will cherish for a lifetime. His family includes his three children, Jeff Kreeb (Jennifer), Jerry Kreeb and Jenny Kreeb (Harold Habner); nine grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Eunice, in 1983. As per Chuck's wishes, he donated his physical remains to the University of Iowa for research. Upon completion of this, graveside services will be planned at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Coralville, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Iowa City Crisis Center or Trinity Episcopal Church. To share a thought, memory of condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service is caring for Chuck Kreeb's family and the arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 17, 2020.