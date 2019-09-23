|
CHARLES "CHUCK" A. MAAS Watkins Charles "Chuck" A. Maas, 48, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at his home in rural Watkins. Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at St. Michael's Catholic church in Norway, with the Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. A memorial fund has been established. Chuck was born Aug. 7, 1971, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Dudley and Roberta (Schliemann) Maas. He graduated from Jefferson High School with the Class of 1990. He enjoyed fishing, attending auctions and swap meets and collecting guns. Chuck was an excellent mechanic and loved drag racing and working on vehicles of all types. He especially loved animals. He is survived by his parents, Dudley and Roberta Maas of Watkins; his sister, Christina (Matthew) Klees of Cedar Rapids; his niece and nephew, Lindsey and Trevor Klees; maternal grandmother, Unita Schliemann of Cedar Rapids; paternal grandmother, Betty Jo (Maas) Sherwood of Allen, Texas; and numerous wonderful aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Schliemann; paternal grandfather, Arnold Maas; and his uncle, James Schliemann. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019