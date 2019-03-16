|
CHARLES A. OLLENDICK Hills Charles A. Ollendick, 81, of Hills, died Friday, March 15, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, March 19, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hills. Visitation will be held Monday, March 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be held after the Mass at St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hills First Responders or St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Full obituary will appear in Monday's newspaper. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019