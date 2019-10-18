|
CHARLES "CHARLIE" A. PARCEL Cedar Rapids Charles "Charlie" A. Parcel, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, with a Scripture service beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Charlie was born April 20, 1940, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Charles and Evelyn (Stotlemyre) Parcel. He graduated from Crane Tech High School in Chicago. Charlie served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps from 1958 to 1961. He was united in marriage to Bernadatte "Bernie" Fuse on June 20, 1964. Charlie was a volunteer firefighter in Northlake, Ill., for 25 years. He retired from the Cedar Rapids Community School District. He then volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital. Charlie enjoyed fishing, playing cards, bowling, horseshoes and family barbecues. He was a Chicago sports fanatic. Survivors include his children, Susan (Dan) Hester, Jennifer Parcel and Patti Parcel, all of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Veronica Uphouse (Tony Hicks), Charles Uphouse, Shaina, Tristen and Trevor Jones and Zachary Tiernan; two great-grandchildren, Layla and Penelope Hicks; sister, Janet Vitalo of Oak Brook, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Rose Parcel of Naperville, Ill., and Diane Parcel of Melrose Park, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evelyn Parcel; his wife of 50 years, Bernie Parcel, in 2015; daughter, Charlene Uphouse; grandson; and brothers, Frank, Harold and Jack. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please share a memory of Charlie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019