Charles A. "Chuck" Steffes

Charles A. "Chuck" Steffes Obituary
CHARLES A. "CHUCK" STEFFES Marion Charles A. "Chuck" Steffes, 64, of Marion, passed away peacefully with his children at his side on Friday, April 26, 2019. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories with Certified Celebrant Julie Freese officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom. Survivors include his wife, Janet; children, Scott Steffes of Cedar Rapids, Christy Braden (Butch) of Colesburg, Jennifer (Josh) Claypool of Marion and Lori Steffes (Tyler) of Marion; grandchildren, Clayton, Chase, Kyann, MaKaylee, Calen, Kinley, Kiaya and Tyce; siblings, Dennis Steffes of Marion and Sue Clark of Cedar Rapids; mother-in-law, Marlys Stuefen of Cedar Rapids; also survived by his five nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Joan Steffes; father-in-law, Don Stuefen; brother-in-law, Rodney Clark; and sister-in-law, Vicki Steffes. Chuck Steffes was born March 26, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Charles H. and Joan (Quandahl) Steffes. Chuck worked as a drywaller for many years. He enjoyed his time at the cabin, fishing, being with friends and family, and especially loved his dogs. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019
