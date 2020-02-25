|
CHARLES O. ALLEN Cedar Rapids A loving brother and son and a devoted Christian, Charles O. Allen, 93, of Cedar Rapids, went home to be with his heavenly Father on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at Grace Episcopal Church in Cedar Rapids, where he was a member. A public visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial immediately following at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Charles was born April 25, 1926, the son of Owen and Lenore Allen. He graduated high school in Maryville, Mo., in 1944 and Gates Business College in Waterloo in August 1946. He was part of the 10th Division at Fort Riley in 1950, Kansas Company G 86th Infantry, and was a staff sergeant in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. He was active in the Army Ready Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1956. He worked as an assistant manager for men's wear at Killian's for 20 years until its close in 1982. He was initiated into Elks Lodge BPOE251 as an "adopted veteran" in 2017. He was a true craftsman, designing and creating art in needle point and cross-stitch. It was his privilege to fly on the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in April 2014 in honor for his service. He worshipped his Lord, and we can rest assured that he has rejoined his family in God's House. He was preceded in death by Owen "Blackie" Henry Allen, W. Lenore Rosekrans Allen, Dewayne R. Johanos, Marilyn "Lynne" M. Johanos and Andrew Owen Johanos. Uncle Chuck is survived by nieces, Stacey (James) Lensch and Darcey (Kelly) Gruber; two nephews, Robert (Andrea) Johanos and David Johanos; 12 great-nieces and nephews; 32 great-great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-great-nephew. He shared a birthday with great-nephew, Jason Owen Gruber, and they shared monthly visits. Thank you to the health care providers at ManorCare and Mercy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be given to Grace Episcopal Church in Charles' name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020