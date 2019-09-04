Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Whipple
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Charlie" "ChucK" Whipple

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Charlie" "ChucK" Whipple Obituary
CHARLES ROSS WHIPPLE Center Point Charles "Chuck" "Charlie" Ross Whipple, 70, of Center Point, formerly of Arnolds Park, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Charles wished to be cremated after organ and tissue donation. He is survived by his sister, Linda Weise; a son, Shannon Whipple; daughters, Tina Hefflefinger and Heather DeChant; his seven grandchildren; and special gal pal, Cheryl Becker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Eloise Whipple. Charles was a lead driver for CRST for many years and enjoyed the sightseeing that went along with that. He spent most of his retirement fishing and flying his model aircraft. He really enjoyed time at the shooting range. Charles passed peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital with family and friends at his side. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Summit View Community Office, 100 Hames St. SW, Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.