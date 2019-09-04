|
CHARLES ROSS WHIPPLE Center Point Charles "Chuck" "Charlie" Ross Whipple, 70, of Center Point, formerly of Arnolds Park, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Charles wished to be cremated after organ and tissue donation. He is survived by his sister, Linda Weise; a son, Shannon Whipple; daughters, Tina Hefflefinger and Heather DeChant; his seven grandchildren; and special gal pal, Cheryl Becker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Eloise Whipple. Charles was a lead driver for CRST for many years and enjoyed the sightseeing that went along with that. He spent most of his retirement fishing and flying his model aircraft. He really enjoyed time at the shooting range. Charles passed peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital with family and friends at his side. A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Summit View Community Office, 100 Hames St. SW, Cedar Rapids.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019