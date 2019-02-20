|
|
CHARLES COOK Cedar Rapids Charles Cook, 74, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. Charles was the son of Vinice and Jessie B. Cook of Gadsden, Tenn. He was born Feb. 12, 1945. Charles leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Lula M. Cook; four daughters; three sons; six brothers; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with family and friends. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and a sister. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Word of Faith Pentecostal Church, 2325 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Lula Cook. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019