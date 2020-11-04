CHARLES T. "CHUCK" CRULL Cedar Rapids Charles T. "Chuck" Crull, 83, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. A livestream of the funeral service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Chuck, under "photos and videos or media," starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids is assisting the family. Chuck was born June 3, 1937, in Tippecanoe, Ind., the son of Wilford and Sarah (Hemminger) Crull. He was united in marriage to Mary Jo Lorenc on April 4, 1962, in Oahu, Hawaii. Chuck served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1972 during the Vietnam War. Overall, he served 15½ years in the military. Chuck worked as a locksmith for John's Lock & Key for 18 years. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, American Legion Post No. 298, VFW Post No. 788, and Disabled American Veterans
. Chuck was a past commander of Hanford Post No. 5. He volunteered for ReStore in Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo Crull; son, Wayne, and daughter-in-law, Callie Crull; grandchildren, Mallary (Albert) Holcomb, Bianca Crull, Ashley Rinderknecht and Cole Rinderknecht; and great-granddaughter, Amelia Holcomb. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilford and Sarah Crull; brothers, Richard and Bud Crull; sister, Pat Daily; and daughter, Lisa Crull. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Disabled American Veterans
, P.O. Box 145550, Cincinnati, OH 45250, to support ALS patients. Donations may be made to the Team Gleason Foundation, P.O. Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184; or to the Crull family. Please share a memory of Chuck at www.murdochfuneralhome.com
