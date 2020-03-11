|
CHARLES SAMUEL "SAM" DIXON Marion Charles Samuel "Sam" Dixon, 90, of Marion, Iowa, left to be with his Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Family will greet friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. conducted by Pastor Ray Peters. Burial will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Sam was born Dec. 10, 1929, in Philadelphia, Miss., the son of Henry and Alma (Barnett) Dixon. His mother passed away when he was five. His father remarried to Edna (Foy) Barham creating a family of 11 brothers and sisters. Sam served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1962 as a radio repairman, reaching the rank of SP6. From 1955 to 1958, he served in Special Forces Group 10 in Bad Tolz, Germany. It was here that this became the first Army base to authorize the Green Beret headgear. It was also here, in Bad Tolz, that he met the love of his life, Viktoria "Dora" Penzkofer. On Feb. 11, 1956, Sam was united in marriage to Dora. Before moving back to the States in 1962, they had two boys. Sam found work at Collins Radio in Cedar Rapids as an electronics technician in the machine maintenance department. They had two more children, a son and daughter. Retiring in 1986, Sam and Dora were able to enjoy retirement, heading for Florida during the cold months and the rest of the time back in Iowa. While in Florida, Sam enjoyed doing one of his favorite pastimes, fresh-water fishing with Dora. While at home in Iowa, he enjoyed riding his bicycle on the local trails with friends and family. Beginning at age 40, Sam's unwavering faith defined him most. He had an extensive faith that reached out to his family, friends and anyone who would listen to him. Sam's knowledge and hunger for God's holy word never waned and always grew. His passion to know Jesus was clear through his memorizing of the Scriptures. Early in his faith walk, he recorded his voice using reel-to-reel tape to play back Bible verses to "hide God's word in his heart." As a result, Sam memorized multiple books of the Bible. He led a number of Bible studies and especially enjoyed teaching the Bible Walk Through. One of his favorite pastimes was attending home Bible studies, whether he led them or not, including one that he had attended since the late 1980s. Sam is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Dora of Marion; three sons, Charles "Chuck" Dixon (Candi Schnepf) of Anamosa, Robert "Rob" (Barb) Dixon of Troy Mills and Daniel "Dan" (Jenn) Dixon of Chandler, Ariz.; daughter, Heidi (Ray) Peters of Council Bluffs; eight grandchildren, Heather, Matt, Nick, Austin, Kelli Jo, Rachel, Caleb and Charles "CJ"; 10 great-grandchildren, Abel (Sydney), Kaleb, Morgan, Katlynn, Pacience, Bridget, Genevieve, Reagan, Dominic and Caleigh; one brother, Charles G. Barham of Philadelphia, Miss.; one sister, Martha Steele of Birmingham, Ala.; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother; three brothers, Ed, Joe and Billy Dixon; five sisters, Mildred Lea, Ruby Murphy, Bertha Hatchcock, Nancy West and Jean Coker; and two grandsons, infant Samuel Peters and Josh Dixon. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be directed to Bridgehaven Pregnancy Support Center in Cedar Rapids. Please share a memory of Sam at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 11, 2020