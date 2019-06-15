CHARLES DUANE MARTIN Cedar Valley Charles Duane Martin, 75, of Cedar Valley (rural West Branch, Iowa), died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. There will be a public gathering of family and friends held at his home from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 17 (all are welcome). Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Should friends so desire, a memorial fund has been established to his family. Charles, son of Charles L. and Theresa (Glasscock) Martin, was born on Nov. 10, 1943, in Reynolds, Kan. Charles attended several schools including U High School in Iowa City and then graduated from West Branch High School in 1962. On Feb. 12, 1966, Charles was united in marriage to Vicki Ann Wonick in Iowa City. For most of his life, Charles was a self-employed carpenter until he started to work as a carpenter at the University of Iowa. Charles is survived by his wife, Vicki Martin of Cedar Valley, Iowa; sons, Steven (Frankie) Martin of Knoxville, Tenn., and Michael Martin of Runnells, Iowa; daughter, Ann (Thor) Johnson of North Liberty, Iowa; grandchildren, Dylan Martin, Abrian Galassi-Martin, Leo Johnson and Phoenix Johnson; sister, Melba (Alan) Lyvers of Iowa City, Iowa; brother, Larry (Mary) Martin of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Corky Martin of Wellman, Iowa; and brother-in-law, Gary Jondle of Iowa City, Iowa. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis Martin; and sister, Carol Jondle. Published in The Gazette on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary