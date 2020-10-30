1/1
Charles "Roger" Dunlap
1952 - 2020
CHARLES "ROGER" DUNLAP Toddville Charles "Roger" Dunlap, 68, of Toddville, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Higley Mansion Care Facility. A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31, at Center Point Road Church of Christ with family present. A funeral service will be held at noon, following the visitation at the church. Burial will follow at Dunkard Cemetery with military honors, in Toddville, Iowa. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. Charlie was born July 7, 1952, to Charles and Freeda Dunlap. He graduated from Washington High School in 1970. Charlie proudly served in the U.S. Air Force for four years, followed by serving in the National Guard. He worked for Duane Arnold Energy Center where he retired in 2016. Charlie married Kathryn "Kathy" Jean Akers on May 22, 1994. Charlie first was married to Jackie Clark and they had two sons, Jeremiah and Joshua Dunlap. He was a faithful man of the Lord and lifelong member of the Center Point Road Church of Christ. With his patriotism and strong faith, he never stopped being a boy scout. Charlie is survived by his sons, Jeremiah Dunlap of Marble Rock, Iowa, and Joshua Dunlap of Toddville, Iowa; siblings, Dave, Sharon and Sharlene; nieces, Karli and Brooke; and granddaughter, Ryleah. He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Kathryn. The family expresses deep gratitude to the staff of Higley Mansion Care Center for the loving care given to Charlie over the past four years! In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Center Point Road Church of Christ at 3264 N. Center Point Rd. Marion, IA 52302. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Center Point Road Church of Christ
OCT
31
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Center Point Road Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
