CHARLES "CHARLIE" E. CLAUSS Marion Charles "Charlie" E. Clauss, 95, of Marion, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Marion. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Marion, where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion. Charlie was born March 7, 1924, in East Rutherford, N.J., the son of Richard and Anna W. (Bohnert) Clauss. He was an U.S. Army Air Corps veteran serving in World War II with the 465th Air Squadron, which was part of the 507th Air Corps Group. Charlie was united in marriage to Catherine "Kay" D'Anna on July 30, 1949, in East Rutherford, N.J. Kay and Charlie recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. He was employed in the telephone business for more than 50 years, and was an avid ham radio operator. Charlie was an active member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, including being a member of the Older Hymns. He also led numerous Bible study groups throughout his life. Charlie volunteered for Prison Ministries. He modeled his life in his service to the Lord. Charlie was active in scouting his entire life and received the Silver Beaver Award. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, canoeing and bicycling until the age of 75, and educating his family about the outdoors. Charlie loved to travel with his wife. Charlie is survived by his children, Eileen Denstad of La Crescent, Minn., Charlie (Doris) Clauss Jr. of Wilber, Neb., Maryann Shinrock of Marion and Wayne Clauss of La Crescent, Minn.; nine grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; seven brothers and sisters; and daughter-in-law, Charlotte Clauss. Memorials in Charlie's memory may be directed to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Please share a memory of Charles at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019