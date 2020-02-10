|
CHARLES E. FORSBLOM Cedar Rapids Charles Edward Forsblom, 80, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Feb. 7, 2020, in Baytown, Texas. Charlie was born on June 30, 1939, in Wichita, Kan., to parents Rosa Lee Hurst and Edward Forsblom. He attended Wichita State College and then joined the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Grand Fork, N.D. Charlie went on to work for the aerospace firm Rockwell Collins, where he retired in 2000. Charlie was a man of few words but when he spoke, people listened. Charlie was a fine family man who loved horses, woodworking, shooting pool and gambling. In his later years, he and his wife Joan went on many cruises and they made many memories traveling the world together. Charlie always had the right joke, and mesmerized his many friends with interesting and witty stories from his past. Charlie is preceded in death by his wife, Judy Winterowd-Forsblom. They shared 18 wonderful years together, until her death in 2002. Charlie then met Joan Elaine Dippel of Baytown, Texas, and they married in 2006. In recent years, Charlie and Joan alternated between their homes in Cedar Rapids and Baytown. Charlie is survived by his wife, Joan; sister, Kristen; children, Laura, Chad and Greg; and Laura and Chad's mother, Vernetta Gracey. He also leaves behind stepchildren, Criss, Jana, Jim, Jon and Jen; along with a whole host of beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Alicia, Landon, Lilly, Ashley, Leah, Kara and Emily; and many members of his extended family, loved-ones and friends. Memorial services are pending, and will be held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Service details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of usual remembrances, please consider a donation to the in Charlie's memory.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020