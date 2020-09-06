CHARLES "CHUCK" E. GLASER Cedar Rapids Charles "Chuck" E. Glaser, longtime resident of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, following a brief illness surrounded by his two sons at Mercy Hospice House. Chuck was born May 15, 1948, in Chicago. He was the son of the late Edward Glaser and Dorothea Meyer Glaser. Chuck graduated from Taft High School in Chicago, in 1966, and attended Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wis. Chuck was an avid golfer and played on the golf team in high school and college. Chuck was a member of the Wisconsin and Iowa National Guard until 1976 and worked for General Electric in Milwaukee, before being transferred and relocating the family to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1974. Chuck enjoyed the outdoors with friends and family whether it be camping, fishing or hunting. He also loved to travel to Laughlin, Nev., with friends. Chuck had a love and understanding of cars and he always was willing to help those in the community. His sense of humor will be missed. He is survived by his former wife, Peg Glaser; two sons, Chris and Brian; and his wife, Zoey Glaser; and sister, Helen Schumate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



