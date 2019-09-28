|
CHARLES E. "CHIP" MILLER Iowa City A Celebration of Life for Charles E. "Chip" Miller, 78, of Iowa City, Iowa, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Iowa City with Pastor Sarah Rohret officiating. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Sharon Hill Cemetery in Kalona. Visitations will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona and Monday from 9:30 until time of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the , Iowa City Hospice or St. Mark's United Methodist Men. Charles Edward "Chip" Miller was born Feb. 5, 1941, in rural Johnson County, the son of Paris and Lydia (Briskey) Miller. He attended Prairie Dale School in rural Kalona. On May 19, 1963, he was united in marriage to Karen Yoder at the Kalona United Methodist Church. Chip worked at Briskey Cabinets in Coralville, then owned and operated Miller DX station in Kalona, and later moved into real estate sales for the next 40 years. In 2012, he was honored by the Iowa City Area Association of Realtors with a "Lifetime Achievement Award." Chip served as president of the Old Capitol Sertoma Group and as a board member and fundraiser for Big Brothers and Big Sisters. He was a member of St. Mark's UMC in Iowa City, where he volunteered countless hours on committees and flipped countless pancakes to raise funds with the St. Mark's United Methodist Men. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Karen of Iowa City; four children, Angela (David) Bywater of Iowa City, Deanna Miller of Iowa City, Jeffrey (Ashley) Miller of Asheville, N.C., and Jennifer (Brett) Johnson of Weaverville, N.C.; nine grandchildren, Emily, Megan and Adam Bywater, Elly, Sage, Betsy June and Charles "Charlie" Miller and Ben and Katie Johnson; four sisters, Anna Pfeiffer, Alma Hershberger, Sally (John) Hershberger and Marilyn (Derald) Bender, and a sister-in-law, Ruby Miller, all of Kalona; and in-laws, Bev (Bill) Bauer of North Oaks, Minn., Boni Yoder of Riverside and Jim Yoder and Cheri (Nathan) Miller of Kalona. Preceding Chip in death were his parents; parents-in-law, Monroe and Luella Yoder; an infant daughter; and four brothers, Owen, Henry, Milton and Robert Miller.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 28, 2019