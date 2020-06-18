Charles E. "Chuck" Peterson
1948 - 2020
CHARLES E. "CHUCK" PETERSON Vinton Charles E. "Chuck" Peterson, 72, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., after a courageous battle with leukemia. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Jim Brokman as celebrant. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home, Vinton. Private family burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine. Chuck was born Jan. 13, 1948, in Chicago, the son of Charles and Catherine Claeson Peterson. He was a 1966 graduate of Mount Carmel High School in Mundelein, Ill. Chuck also earned a Fire Science Degree from Kirkwood, Bachelor of Science Degree from Mount Mercy and attended the National Fire Academy in Annapolis, Md. Chuck was a firefighter and became a district chief in Cedar Rapids, leaving to become fire chief in Bolingbrook, Ill., retiring in 2006. While a firefighter in Cedar Rapids, Chuck helped to start the ambulance service in Belle Plaine. On July 19, 1969, Chuck was united in marriage with Connie Wickwire at St. Michael Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. Chuck's well-earned leisure time included golf, traveling, "donating" to the casinos, family vacations and "cheering on" the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He also was active in many civic organizations. Chuck is survived by his wife of nearly 51 years, Connie; daughters, Charlotte (Robert) Boyer and Lisa O'Brien; grandchildren, Emily (Chad) Fye, Ashley (Austin) Boyer, Natalie Boyer, Jacob and Katelyn O'Brien; mother, Catherine Peterson; brother, Tom Peterson; and sisters, Karen (John) Harris, Patricia (Greg) Schueneman and Cathy (Chuck) Koeneke. He was preceded in death by his father. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Chuck and his family. Condolences may be left at vsrfh.com.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 18, 2020.
