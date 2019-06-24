Home

Charles E. "Charlie" Reuter

Charles E. "Charlie" Reuter Obituary
CHARLES "CHARLIE" E. REUTER Cedar Rapids Charles "Charlie" E. Reuter, 72, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Friday, June 28, at St. Jude Catholic Church with the Rev. Mark Murphy officiating. Burial with military rites will be held in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel Stateroom. Survivors include his wife, Barb; son, Steve (Pam) Reuter of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Katelyn Curtis of Marion and Sadie Reuter of Cedar Rapids; great-grandson, Kaeden Short; and sisters, Sandy (David) Kelley of Marshfield, Mo., and Angie Rozmus of Waterloo, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cheryl Curtis, in 2000; two brothers, Mike Reuter and Terry Knight; and a sister, Diane Andersen. Charles E. Reuter was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Irvin and Kathleen (Dalen) Reuter. Charlie served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. On July 13, 1968, he married Barb Vileta in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He then worked as a technician for Qwest for many years until retiring in September of 2006. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and VFW Post 788. He also enjoyed racing from dirt to NASCAR. Charlie's last racing interest was tractor pulling, for which he owned a garden tractor named "Agent Orange." In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 24, 2019
