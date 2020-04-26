|
|
CHARLES EDWARD HALL Marion Charles Edward Hall, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020. In passing, he filed his final flight plan to depart CID (The Views in Marion) on Runway 31, he taxied out, did a final check, and let the Rolls Royce Engines on his favorite Grumman N-70CR spool up and was "heading west" to meet the Lord. Charles was born in Camargo, Ill., on Dec. 5, 1933, to Dorothy Kinney and Max Hall. He attended Lake Forest High School, where he met Doris, his wife of 62 years. Charles attended the University of Illinois. In 1965, he arrived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and began working for Collins Flight Operations. Charles had a stellar career for more than 35 years. He was surrounded by some of the best engineers, pilots, mechanics and co-workers — true friends he never forgot. Charles assisted with numerous notable accomplishments during his career. By far, one of the biggest was the first transcontinental "GPS" guided flight from Iowa to France. He assisted with and received several patents for flight controls, and worked on numerous weather and collision avoidance programs, advancing commercial and private aviation safety. One of his proudest accomplishments was teaching hundreds of students over 35-plus years as a flight instructor. In his rare spare time, Charles also enjoyed racing with his sons, competing in everything from quarter midgets to outlaw sprint sars. Great times also were had with his "Quiet Birdmen" fellow pilots. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Sue Campbell of Gresham, Ore.; son, John Charles Hall of Marion; three granddaughters, Amanda (Shane) Bethune of North Plains, Ore., and Rebecca Campbell and Carley (Robert) Babcock, all of Gresham, Ore.; and seven great-grandchildren, Aris Bethune, Aurelia Bethune, Tyler Cross, Alyjuh Hatton, Riley Munster, Braden Munster and Thaddeus Babcock. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris; son, Richard Hall; and son-in-law, Dr. Aris A. Campbell. Memorials in Charles' memory may be directed to the Cedar Rapids Humane Society. Because of state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A private family graveside service was held at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion is assisting the family. Please share a memory of Charles at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020