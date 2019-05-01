Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Eichhorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Eichhorn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles Eichhorn Obituary
CHARLES WILLIAM EICHHORN Belle Plaine Charles William Eichhorn, 82, of Belle Plaine, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Gardens of Cedar Rapids. Services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, with military honors. Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Marengo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.