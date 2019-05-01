|
CHARLES WILLIAM EICHHORN Belle Plaine Charles William Eichhorn, 82, of Belle Plaine, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Gardens of Cedar Rapids. Services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service, Belle Plaine, with military honors. Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Marengo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.hrabakfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 1, 2019