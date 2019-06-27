Home

Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES "CHUCK" FILIP VAVRA Ely Charles "Chuck" Filip Vavra, 100, of Ely, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, at First Presbyterian Church near Ely with burial to follow in First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Street SW.
Published in The Gazette on June 27, 2019
