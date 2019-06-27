|
CHARLES "CHUCK" FILIP VAVRA Ely Charles "Chuck" Filip Vavra, 100, of Ely, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Celebration of Life services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 1, at First Presbyterian Church near Ely with burial to follow in First Presbyterian Church Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling Street SW.
Published in The Gazette on June 27, 2019