CHARLES GLEN HAYNES Manchester Charles Glen Haynes, 86, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in his home south of Manchester. Charles was born April 15, 1934, the son of Harry and Erma (Sheppard) Haynes. He graduated from Manchester High School in 1952 and then served honorably in the U.S. Army. After his service he returned home to the Alfagold Farm. On July 11, 1960, Charles was married to Jean Johnson in Cedar Rapids. In 1993, Charles retired from dairy farming, but remained active on the farm. Charles was very active in his church and went on a mission trip. He especially loved his grandchildren, but also loved raising flowers, garden tilling, traveling, windmills, restoring tractors, welding and metal work. Charles is survived by his five children, Heather (Mark Nabou) Haynes of Seattle, Wash., Jonathan (Sarah Troedson) Haynes of Seattle, Torrey (Katie Weinstein) Haynes of Seattle, Chanya (Gary) Huber-Burns of Delhi and Mia (Ron) Voshell of Oelwein; 11 grandchildren, Emmaline, Clara and Zoey Haynes of Seattle, Cy and Lily Huber of Delhi, Cheyenne and Gage Voshell and Mahayla Harrison of Oelwein, Oscar and Edith Haynes of Seattle and Vivian Nabou of Seattle; two sisters, Avis Larson of Edina, Minn., and Amber (Emery) Balts of Minnetonka, Minn.; and one brother, Larry Haynes of Irvine, Calif. Uncle Charles also is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Joel, in 2005; two sisters, Neva Johnson and Naomi Carrothers; and one brother, Merle Haynes, in infancy. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester. Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Portable Cemetery, Manchester, Iowa Because of COVID-19, masks are required.