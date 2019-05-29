Resources More Obituaries for Charles Grimm Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Grimm

CHARLES E. GRIMM Middle Amana Charles E. Grimm, 85, of Middle Amana, went to be with the Lord on May 27, 2019. Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the Middle Amana Church with Jon Childers and Betsy Momany officiating. Burial will be in the Amana Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at the church. A memorial fund has been established. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, is assisting the family with arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon of Middle Amana; their daughters, Sondra Cook of Indianola, Pamela (Art) Fleener of Ames and Angela (Horace) Pereira of Middle Amana; his six grandchildren, Jon, Malissa and Sam Cook, Grant and Ryan Fleener and Amelia Pereira; and three great-grandchildren, Evellyn, Kinsey and Nolan Martindale. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Bob Grimm. Charles Ernest Grimm was born May 27, 1934, in Deep River, Iowa, the son of Ernest Grimm and Alice Allely Grimm. He attended Deep River High School, graduating in 1952. Following graduation, he was employed at the Amana Refrigeration plant, until being drafted into the Army in 1957. He served in Manheim, Germany, until 1959. Because this was during peace time, he played softball for the base team, traveling throughout Europe, playing on the European championship team. Upon his return to the States, he married Sharon Graf at St. Paul Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 30, 1961. The couple made their home in Middle Amana. Chuck worked for Amana schools as a bus driver and custodian while attending the Electronic Computer Programming Institute, IBM Schools in Milwaukee and Kirkwood Community College. Following this training, he enjoyed a long career in the computer field working for Rockwell Collins and Harnischfeger in Cedar Rapids. He also worked as computer support manager with Amana Refrigeration from 1984 until retirement in 1994. Chuck had a passion for sports, especially baseball. He played on and managed Amana-area town teams until he was in his 60s. He was an official for the Iowa High School Athletic Association for baseball and basketball for more than 20 years. He was a member of the Amana Church and Amana Heritage Society. Chuck was an active volunteer in his community, serving on the Amana School Board for eight years and as president the last three years. He was treasurer for the Amana Church, volunteered with the Amana Fire Department and was a member of the Iowa County Compensation Board. Chuck was an avid Chicago Cubs and Iowa Hawkeye fan, attending many baseball, football and basketball games over the years. He enjoyed golfing, reading and playing cards. He loved to travel and always was planning the next trip, most of which were on cruises with Holland America. One of his favorite pastimes was growing roses. He was known for his beautiful flower gardens. He loved his family dearly and always looked forward to their phone calls and visits. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019