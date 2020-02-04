Home

Lensing's Oak Hil
210 Holiday Road
Coralville, IA 52241
319-351-9362
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
1993 - 2020
CHARLES LEE GROSVENOR Coralville Charles Lee Grosvenor, 26, of Coralville, died at his home on Jan. 30, 2020. Celebrating his life, a visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Lensing's Oak Hill, 210 Holiday Rd., Coralville. A time of sharing will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family to be used for funeral expenses. Charles was born Oct. 15, 1993, the son of John and Patricia (Gorvin) Hesseltine Grosvenor and attended West High. Just like his father, Charles enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was fishing, mushroom hunting or riding his Harley. His father's 1967 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was given to him and, during his spare time, he was either out riding it or tinkering with it in the garage. Charles was so great in many aspects of life though he saw life a little differently than everyone else. He was a fun and loving uncle, and later became an even better father to his son, Camden Arthur Grosvenor. His sense of humor helped those around him see the joy in life no matter what the situation was. If you were lucky enough to know Charles, you knew that he was an extremely loyal friend and had your back until the end. He is survived by his mother, Pat Grosvenor; his son, Camden, and Camden's mom, Kelsey; his five brothers, Harry Hesseltine, Clint Hesseltine (Amanda Walsh), Chris Hesseltine (McKenzie Jones), Calvin (Kendra) Grosvenor and Carl Grosvenor (Brittney Pirkl); and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, John; his grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles on both sides of the family. Condolences: www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020
