CHARLES H. RIES Shellsburg Charles H. Ries, 86, passed away on Jan. 10, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, surrounded by his family. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton and for an hour before Mass at the church on Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Jim Brokman as celebrant. Military rites by Iowa Military Funeral Honors and the Shellsburg American Legion post will be done at the church. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton. Charles was born Aug. 14, 1933, to Alphonse and Gertrude Ries in Dyersville, Iowa. He was a sergeant in the Army from 1954 to 1956. Charles married Geraldene Villhauer on June 30, 1958. Charles worked for International Harvester in Cedar Rapids for 22 years. Charles was a member of the Shellsburg Legion. He was a man of faith, family and farming. Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years; children, Glennis (Kevin) of Atkins, Rose (Chris) of Urbana, Steve (Jodie) of Central City, Lynne (Greg) of Dysart, Paul (Karilea) of Vinton, Gene (Kate) of Robins and Sarah of Vinton; 22 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, John (Ruth) Ries of Hopkinton, Mary (Ralph) Brown of Edgewood, Joann Kruse of Petersburg, Frank (Cheryl) Ries of Hopkinton, Kathy (Jerry) Becker of Dyersville, Fred (Sandy) Ries of Manchester, Ed (Eileen) Ries of Hopkinton, Janet Thomas of Farley, Merle (Sue) Ries of Bernard and Marge (Larry) Gaul of Strawberry Point; in-laws, Ann Villhauer of Oxford, Janice (Dave) Nelson of Matherville, Ill., Nancy (Chuck) Freeland of Waterloo, Mike (Faith) Villhauer of Lytton, Kirk (Chris) Villhauer of Swisher and Karen (Leonard) Vanorny of Solon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Phil and Peg Villhauer; brothers, Bill (Elsie) and Wally (Rita and Larry Hartung); in-laws, Martin Kruse, Marcus Villhauer and Stanley Villhauer; and grandsons, Ben Ries and Reece Erickson. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Chuck and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020