CHARLES "CHUCK" HALLIER Mount Vernon Charles "Chuck" Hallier, 55, of Mount Vernon, passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Celebration service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at St. John Catholic Church, 212 Seventh St. SE, Mount Vernon, Iowa 52314. A Celebration of Life visiting will begin there at 11 a.m. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Chuck is survived by his wife, Christine; children, Aaron (Kacee) Schmidt, Spencer Schmidt, Andrea (Albert Giegerich) Hallier, Danielle (Daniel) Moraes, Collin Hallier and Mohamed Attef; grandchildren, Holden and Emersyn Schmidt; parents. Bill and Cecelia Hallier; siblings, Stephen (Laurie) Hallier and Melissa (Rick) Jochums; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Charles Lloyd was born in Independence, Mo., on Dec. 24, 1963, to Bill and Cecelia (Young) Hallier. After attending elementary and high school in Tucson, Ariz., he moved to Warrensburg, Mo., where he graduated from the University of Central Missouri. In January 2000, he married his love, Chris Cook, and blended their families. He worked at Cargill for 17 years and recently was promoted to health, safety and environment senior director of North America. Chuck was very passionate about his work and the people he worked with. Chuck loved traveling, farming and doing things for everyone else with wife, Chris, at his side. He also enjoyed hunting a variety of North American big game. He was a father to everyone, especially his own. The most important thing to Chuck was pushing his children to excel and be independent and responsible adults. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chris Hallier, c/o Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, 715 10th Ave. SW, Mount Vernon, IA 52314, with the intent of donation to the Surgical and Neurosciences and Cardiovascular Intensive Care Units at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Share your support and memories with Chuck's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019